From 'Shakti The Power' Shooting Location To The Cute Kid In The Cast; Read About The Film

The Karisma Kapoor and Nana Patekar starrer Shakti The Power released back in 2002. The film bagged a positive response from the audience and the critics alike for the performance of the lead cast. Apart from the performance of the actors, the shooting location and the child actor in the film also grabbed the attention of the audience. Here is everything you need to know about the film; from the shooting location to the name of the kid in the star cast.

The shooting location of the film

As mentioned earlier, the film was extensively shot in Rajasthan. Numerous forts situated at Jodhpur, Alberta, Pali and Jaisalmer were featured in the film. Most of the scenes in the film were shot at Fort Khejarla in Jodhpur. The romantic number Hum Miley Tum Miley was shot at the Peyto Lake, Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada. The death scene of Sanjay Kapoor's character was filmed at Kuldhara Ruins, Jaisalmer. Although the basic plot of the film was set in Bihar, most of that part was shot in a studio.

Shakti The Power cast & crew details

Apart from Karisma Kapoor and Nana Patekar, the star cast of the film also featured Shah Rukh Khan, Deepti Naval, Ritu Shivpuri and Prakash Raj in supporting characters. Meanwhile, actor Aishwarya Rai appeared in a dance number titled Ishq Kamina. On the other side, choreographer Prabhu Deva and Ganesh Acharya also performed a dancing number in the social-drama film. The name of the kid, who portrayed the son of Karisma Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor's on-screen couple, is Jai Gidwani.

The Krishna Vamsi directorial was based on the real-life struggle of Betty Mahmoody. Betty Mahmooty's book Not Without My Daughter narrated her experiences in 1984–1986, when she left Alpena, Michigan, to go to Iran with her husband and daughter. The book gave a detailed insight into her 800 km escape to Turkey through the snowy Iranian mountains, and the help she received from many Iranians. The plot of the film was modified according to the location. The film released on September 20.

