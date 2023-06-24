Shaakuntalam Actor Kabir Duhan Singh Ties Knot With Seema Chahal In Traditional Ceremony

Actor Kabir Duhan Singh recently got married to his fiancee Seema Chahal. The wedding ceremony took place in Delhi where the friends and family members of the bride and groom were present. He has been a part of films like Khaali Peeli and Dictator.

3 things you need to know

Kabir Duhan and Seema Chahal got married in an intimate ceremony.

Seema is a mathematics teacher

Reportedly, it is an arranged marriage.

Kabir Duhan Singh and Seema Chahal exchanged vows in Delhi

The wedding event photos emerged online on Saturday and quickly gained widespread attention. In the pictures, Kabir can be seen wearing a cream-colored sherwani adorned with embroidery and a pagdi, while the bride looked stunning in a traditional red lehenga. She complemented her attire with a lavish necklace, earrings, and a mangtika. Additionally, she embellished her look with accessories like a nath, kaleere, and bangles.

The images showcased the couple exchanging varmala, as depicted in the shared pictures. Reports indicate that Seema, a mathematics teacher from Haryana, and Kabir were introduced to each other through their respective families. The wedding was entirely arranged by their families.

(Kabir Duhan Singh got married to his fiancee Seema Chahal)

(The couple was seen exchanging varmalas in viral photos)

(The wedding ceremony took place at a hotel in Delhi)

Kabir Duhan Sing's work timeline

Kabir Duhan Singh first made his Telugu cinema debut in 2015 film Jil. He quickly established himself as an antagonist and is now recognised for films like Bengal Tiger, Kick 2, and Gabbar Singh. The actor then made his debut in Tamil by playing a villain in the 2015 film Vedalam, starring Ajith Kumar. He last appeared in Marathi film Phakaat. In the year 2020, the actor also did his Bollywood debut with the film Khaali Peeli. The actor hasn't announced and future projects as of now.