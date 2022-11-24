'Shame On Her': Ashoke Pandit Demands An FIR Against Richa Chadha For Mocking Indian Army

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, on Thursday, condemned actor Richa Chadha’s offensive remarks on the Indian Army. While most of the film fraternity stays mum for now, Pandit was quick to demand action against the actor. In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Pandit said: “No one has the right to insult our soldiers. I request Maharashtra government to take strict action against Richa Chadha.”

Ashoke Pandit, who is the president of the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association, offered his remarks after Chadha responded “Galwan says hi” to Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi's comments that the Indian Army is ready to reclaim PoK as soon as an order to do so arrives.

“One of the #urbannaxals & apologists in the film industry #RichaChadha is mocking the ultimate sacrifice of our brave soldiers from Galwan. Shame on her,” Pandit wrote on his Twitter handle, adding in Hindi that those who mock the forces will never be forgiven by the country and nature.

Ashoke Pandit demands an FIR against Richa Chadha

He also appealed to the Mumbai Police to register an FIR against Chadha for her insensitive remarks. “I appeal to @CPMumbaiPolice @MumbaiPolice to file an F.I.R against actress #RichaChadha for mocking & abusing our security forces. She has been a regular offender of spreading hate towards nationalist forces,” he wrote, while tagging Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Meanwhile, the ‘Fukrey’ actor has locked her Twitter handle following the backlash. Nonetheless, she continues to garner flak for mocking the Bravehearts who sacrificed their lives in the Galwan clash of 2020, with many users on social media calling her remark “shameless” and “intolerable.”