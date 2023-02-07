Shamita Shetty Feels Its 'stupid' To Give A Name To Her Friendship With Aamir Ali

Shamita Shetty recently dismissed the dating rumours with her close friend Aamir Ali. She has now opened up about how she felt when netizens were putting 'labels' on her. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress said it is so 'stupid' to give a name to every friendship.

She said, "It was so stupid. That is all I can say about it. There are few times when I really come out, and say something. But this time, it wasn’t just about me. There was somebody else also involved. It is stupid to give a name to friendship because it is in your mind."

Shamita highlighted the prevalent mentality of society and said that it's 'unbelievable' how people think and 'express their frustrations' openly on social media platforms. She also opened up about the constant judgments she faces as a '44-year-old single and unmarried' woman.

Shedding light on the criticism she gets, Shetty said that the netizens often judge her and ask her to get married as she has already crossed the 'ideal age for marriage'. Moreover, she called the constant judgements 'annoying'.

Shamita Shetty dismissed dating rumours

The dating rumours of Shamita Shetty and Aamir Ali were doing rounds on social media after a video of Aamir planting a kiss on the actress' cheek went viral. As soon as the video went viral, netizens started speculating that something is going on between the duo and bashed them for moving on from their past relationships too quickly.

Shamita was quick to react to the news and dismissed all the rumours with a series of tweets. She said that she is 'single' and 'happy' and also slammed the netizens for their 'narrow-minded thoughts'.

See the tweets below:

I'm baffled by society and it's convenient prudish mindset all across. Why is every action and every person subjected to scrutiny or snap judgement with no reality check? There are possibilities beyond the narrow-minded assumptions of the NETIZENS, — Shamita Shetty 🦋 (@ShamitaShetty) January 30, 2023

it's high time we open our minds to it! Single n happy .. let’s focus on more important issues in this country! — Shamita Shetty 🦋 (@ShamitaShetty) January 30, 2023

Aamir Ali clarified 'he is single'

After Shamita Shetty, Aamir Ali shared a video on social media wherein he can be seen addressing the same issue. The actor clarified that he is single and Shamita is just a close friend.