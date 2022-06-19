Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is currently gearing up for some mega big budget projects like Brahmastra and Shamshera. While Brahmastra's intriguing trailer left fans spellbound, Ranbir's first look from Shamshera managed to create a massive buzz online.

Ever since the makers of the Karan Malhotra directorial have announced the film, fans have been speculating about Ranbir's role in the movie. On June 18, Ranbir Kapoor's first fierce look from the highly talked about project leaked online leaving netizens all excited for the project. Recently, director Karan Malhotra shared his thoughts on Shamshera's first look going viral on the internet.

Karan Malhotra reacts to Ranbir's look from Shamshera going viral

The viral poster of Shamshera features Ranbir Kapoor in a never seen avatar as his rugged look and long beard left fans impressed. He also has a robe wrapped around his body and is seen carrying an axe.

After Ranbir's intense look went viral, director Karan Malhotra opened up on the same. Speaking to ANI, Malhotra said-

"We keep planning our lives so that we land things at the perfect time but in doing so we forget that the Universe is always on time. Incidents like these are a true example of that! I'm just happy that people and fans of Ranbir Kapoor are loving his look and the poster of Shamshera."

Further revealing how fans couldn't wait longer for the film, Malhotra added-

"We wanted to start our campaign mid-next week, but it looks like fans couldn't wait for us to begin. I don't blame them. They have waited for too long. Ranbir is returning to the cinemas after 4 years, and it is difficult to control the excitement. I'm just glad that the reactions are great"

More about Shamshera

Shamshera is helmed by Karan Malhotra. The movie is being bankrolled by Yash Raj films and will star Vaani and Ranbir along with Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist. The Yash Raj Films' movie is a high-octane entertainer that is set in the heartland of India. The plot of the film is set in 1800 and revolves around a dacoit tribe that is fighting for its rights and independence from the Britishers. The period drama film was earlier slated for a 2020 release but got delayed due to the pandemic.

