Shamshera Director Reveals It Took 'enthralling & Exhaustive 7 Months' To Deliver BG Score

The much-awaited film, Shamshera, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor in the lead role is all set to release on July 22, 2022. The filmmakers recently dropped an intense teaser from the film showcasing Ranbir, Vaani, and Sanjay Dutt talking about the eponymous character and his journey with hard-hitting dialogues. While Ranbir introduces Shamshera as "Karam se Dacait.. Dharam Se Azad," Sanjay Dutt says, "Ye kahaani hai uski jo kehta tha ghulami kisi ki acchi nahi".

Karan Malhotra on creating Shamshera's background music

Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, film's director Karan Malhotra opened up on creating the inspirational background music that he feels will 'add to the grandness of the pulsating big screen spectacle.' He shared that it has taken an 'enthralling and exhaustive seven months' to deliver a score that will 'truly give the audience a power-packed experience of the film and its epic conflict that awaits to unfold in the theatres'.

Yash Raj Films' Shamshera is a high-octane entertainer that is set in the heartland of India. It also stars Sanjay Dutt as Ranbir's arch-enemy, the ruthless villain. Vaani is paired opposite Ranbir and she will be seen as the most sought-after travelling performer in the country. The period drama film was earlier slated for a 2020 release but got delayed due to the pandemic. Set in 1800, the plot of the film is said to revolve around a dacoit tribe that is fighting for its rights and independence from the Britishers.

Talking about her experience working on the film earlier, Vaani had mentioned," With Shamshera set to release, I am very excited to bring another side of my acting forward for the audiences. Being a part of Shamshera was no short of a dream team too. Working with a director like Karan Malhotra was just so great as an actor, I learnt so much from him." She added, "Ranbir Kapoor my co-star, it was just beautiful working with an actor of his calibre. Working with YRF after a couple of movies also makes it even more special.”

Earlier, while sharing a minute-long clip, the filmmakers wrote, "A legend will rise on 22nd July. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu."