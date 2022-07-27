'Shamshera' Helmer Karan Malhotra Reacts To Film's Response; 'Could Not Handle The Hate'

Ranbir Kapoor was most recently seen in the much-awaited Bollywood film Shamshera, which did not do as well at the box office as expected. The director of the film, Karan Malhotra has now taken to social media to react to the film's performance and mentioned he could not 'handle the hate' that the movie was receiving. He penned down a note to his movie and wrote, "Shamshera is mine."

Shamshera director Karan Malhotra reacts to film's performance

Sharing his note online addressed to Shamshera, he wished to 'unimaginably apologise' for not being active for the last few days after the film's release, as he 'could not handle the hate and rage'. Regardless of how the film fared at the box office, the filmmaker mentioned he was 'proud and honoured' to call the film his. He promised to brave the 'the good the bad and the ugly' along with his movie and extended his gratitude to the team behind the film. He wrote-

"My Dearest Shamshera, you are majestic the way you are. It is important for me to express myself on this platform because here is where all the love, the hate, the celebration and the humiliation exists for you. I want to unimaginably apologise to you for abandoning you for these past few days as I could not handle the hate and rage. My withdrawal was my weakness and there are no excuses for it. But now I am here, standing beside you hand in hand feeling proud and honoured that you are mine. Will face everything together, the good the bad and the ugly. A huge shout out to the Shamshera family, the cast and crew of Shamshera. The love, the blessings and the concern that has been showered upon us are the most precious and nobody can take that away from us. #Shamsheraismine #Shamshera."

Shamshera box office collection

The film's weekend collection amounted to a total of ₹31.75 crore. This comes after it earned ₹10.25 Cr on its opening day and then went on to mint ₹10.50 cr and ₹11 cr on Saturday and Sunday respectively, as per industry tracker Taran Adarsh. The film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla and Ashutosh Rana and was backed by YRF. It marked Ranbir Kapoor's comeback to the big screen after his 2018 movie Sanju.