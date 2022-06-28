Ever since Ranbir Kapoor starrer period drama Shamshera has been announced, fans have been excitedly waiting to watch the actor's on-screen camaraderie with Sanjay Dutt. The recently released trailer of the film highlighted the antagonistic equation between Ranbir’s character Balli and Daroga Shuddh Singh, played by Sanjay Dutt. However, given the on-screen fight and heavy action sequences between the two stars, the off-screen bond could be different.

The two stars recently got candid about their real and reel-life equation and how it evolved over time, given their stint in the forthcoming film. In a new video posted on YRF’s social media channels, the director and actors of Shamshera also explained how Sanjay and Ranbir got along well on the shooting sets. The video also included behind-the-scenes and glimpses from the set.

Sanjay Dutt was concerned about fight sequences with Ranbir in Shamshera

One of the segments in the video showed a concerned Ranbir asking Sanjay if he is okay, while the other showed all-stars bonding and talking to each other during the filming. Ranbir who played the titular role in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic, Sanju expressed his feelings about sharing the screen space with him and how he gets fascinated by the versatile actor’s work.

Commenting upon the same and expressing his fan love for the actor, Ranbir said, “I’ve grown up at the age of nine and 10 having Sanjay Dutt’s posters in my cupboard. Then getting to play him in a biopic. And finally for him to be the merciless nemesis, Shudh Singh”. Ranbir also talked about getting beaten up by Sanjay and said that “on camera, he was so ruthless” and that he has never gotten hit so much in life.

Followed by this, the film’s director Karan Malhotra also shared his opinion on the bond between Ranbir and Sanjay. The director revealed how Sanjay Dutt was quite protective towards Ranbir while doing the action sequences. “Sanjay sir was more cautious while dealing with Ranbir during the action and all because he treats Ranbir like a son”. He also said that Ranbir would tell him, “Sanjay Dutt hai yaar, main kaise karunga (How will I do it, it’s Sanjay Dutt). But Sanjay would say, “Beta main ye karunga toh use lag na jaaye (What if he gets hurt)," he shared.

The trailer also showed how Ranbir stepped out of his comfort zone to play a never-before-seen role. The Sanju star, who plays a double role in the forthcoming film, expressed his happiness about having Sanjay on board as the antagonist. “It’s amazing that he is my antagonist. He hits me and I have to hit him on screen because that’s not what I feel for him. I see Sanjay Dutt and the kind of personality and aura he has you just wanna hug him and talk to him”. He added, “Sanjay sir always wanted me to do these kinds of films and he wants me to play the hero. So when I signed this film, he was like this is the kind of film I want to see Ranbir in and he has to do these kinds of films,” he could be heard saying in the video. Apart from these stars, actor Vaani Kapoor will also be seen playing a pivotal role.

IMAGE: Instagram/YRF