Ranbir Kapoor’s much-awaited film Shamshera is set to hit the theatres this month and as the actor gears up for the release of the film, he, along with Vaani Kapoor and the director Karan Malhotra interacted with the media and opened up about their experience working in the film.

Filmmaker Karan Malhotra, who earlier worked with Rishi Kapoor in Agneepath and has now collaborated with his son Ranbir, compared his experience working with the father-son duo. Karan Malhotra went candid about how scared he was while working with Rishi Kapoor and mentioned how he reacted when he offered him a role in the film Agneepath. He even reflected on his different experiences while working with him in Agneepath as compared to working with Ranbir in Shamshera.

Karan Malhotra talks about his experience working with Ranbir and Rishi Kapoor

While explaining how it was a pleasure yet 'scariest' experience working with Chintu Uncle aka Rishi Kapoor, cut to the smoothest one now with his son who is 'calm and doesn't talk much', Karan Malhotra said, “I was not slightly scared, working with Chintu Uncle (Rishi Kapoor), I was very scared. Jab unko maine film (Agneepath) ke liye approach kiya tha, pehle uhone mujhe bola, role kya hai, maine bola kasai ka role hai jo drugs bechta hai, ladkiyaan bechta hai (When I approahed him for the film, he asked me about the role to which I said that it was a role of a butcher who even sold girls). So he looked at me and said ‘tu pagal ho gaya hai kya? (have you gone insane?). And I am telling you the censored version. I then told him that this is the time to do it. He said I have a bloody chocolate boy image. I said that abhi nahi karenge to fir kab karna hai, ab chocolate boy kab wapas aane wala hai (if you won't do it now then when will you ever get a chance to do it). Then sham ko unse baat hoti thi to he was onboard with the film but jab wo raat ko apne peak mood me hote the, he would say’ teri picture main nahi kar raha (when I used to talk to him in the evening, he agreed for the part but he used to deny it during the night when he was in his peak mood).”

Stating further, Karan Malhotra revealed how this went on for a couple of months and added that Rishi Kapoor was the most difficult actor to cast for Agneepath. He said, “Everybody came onboard very easily, fortunately, but Chintu Uncle (Rishi Kapoor) was a tough nut to crack kyunki wo challenge karte rehte the (he used to challenge me) and it continued till the last day of the shoot. He used to give me a high because he would come to set trying to shake my conviction on any and everything that I offered him to do and he would doubt or question everything and I just had to keep at it.” Moreover, the filmmaker also revealed how much he actually missed Rishi Kapoor after the shoot. “Working with him was like working with a parent who constantly kept pulling you off for your job to be better and your conviction to be stronger.

"And as far as Ranbir is concerned, maine Shamshera me sara badla le liya hai. Maine ispe itni mitti udaayi hai, itna torture kiya hai isko. (I took revenge on Ranbir in Shamshera. I have thrown so much mud on him). But having said that, he is a very different creative from what Chintu Uncle was, not the way they surrender to the film but the way they are on set. Chintu Uncle was a live wire on set but ye aadmi (Ranbir Kapoor) jaise hi cut hota, ye apni kursi pe ja ke baith jata aur apna word game khela shuru kar deta hai (as soon as the shot was over, Ranbir used to sit on his chair and began playing word games). I realised through the process of the film that ye apni duniya me rehta hai taki ye apne character me rahe (he used to live in his own world so that he could stay in his character). He has another process of working. Jaise hi camera roll hota hai, aapko Shamshera dikhega, balli dikherag but Ranbir nahi dikhega (as soon as the camera used to roll, you can only see Shamshera and Balli but not Ranbir) and that is his brilliance," he added.

More about Shamshera

The upcoming film will be set in a period when India was under British rule and will follow a dacoit tribe who is determined to fight for their independence. In the trailer, fans see Ranbir's playful avatar of a dacoit, who goes on to become a powerful leader and protector of his tribe. The film will release on July 22, 2022, and will also star Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Ronit Roy, and more in pivotal roles.

Image: A still from Agneepath/Instagram/@shamshera/ANI