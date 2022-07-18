'Shamshera': Ranbir Kapoor Says Period Films Are Hard; 'hopeful It Will Find Its Audience'

Ranbir Kapoor is touted as one of the finest actors in the B-town industry and the 39-year-old has proved his mettle in acting by acing roles in films like Barfi!, Saawariya, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Rockstar and more. The actor is looking forward to shattering all stereotypes with his next film, Shamshera, a period action drama, produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films and directed by Karan Malhotra. Shamshera also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles.

The Rockstar actor recently talked about the risk involved in doing a period film and also the physical transformation that they underwent for this project. Ranbir said, 'hopeful that it will find its audience'.

Ranbir Kapoor speaks about period films

Recently, in a chat with Hindustan Times, Ranbir Kapoor shed light on period drama films and how tricky it is to do it. The Rajneeti fame actor asserted that period films are harder because one really has to make the world believable.

"And when your audience comes and watches a film, they need to know the place and time, they can’t be alienated from that. So, it’s quite tricky when you’re doing a period piece", he further added.

Ranbir further stated that as long as the story is engaging, it’s entertaining, 'the characters are moving you, they’re making you emotional, that’s what matters', adding, 'it doesn’t matter what period is the film is based in'. Further talking about the physical transformation that he had to undergo, Kapoor said that an actor has to be an actor and an athlete at the same time as 'it’s always hard to know when a role demands a physical change'.

Shamshera Trailer

The much-anticipated trailer of Shamshera was released in June and it stars Ranbir Kapoor in a titular role of a slave, who later turns into a leader to save his tribe from Daroga Shudh Singh, played by Sanjay Dutt. Watch the trailer here:

Bankrolled by Yash Raj films, Shamshera is being helmed by Karan Malhotra. The period drama faced several postponements owing to the COVID-19 pandemic as earlier it was slated to release in 2020 but eventually got delayed. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 22, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@ranbirkapooruniverse