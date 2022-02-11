'Shamshera': Ranbir Kapoor-Vaani Kapoor Starrer To Hit Theatres In July; Watch Teaser

The highly anticipated Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor starrer Shamshera is inching closer to its theatrical release date, as announced by the makers recently. Dropping an intense teaser from the film, Yash Raj Films has revealed its July 22, 2022 release.

The monochrome teaser showcases Ranbir, Vaani, and Sanjay Dutt talking about the eponymous character and his journey with hard-hitting dialogues. While Ranbir introduces Shamshera as "Karam se Dacait.. Dharam Se Azad," Sanjay Dutt says, "Ye kahaani hai uski jo kehta tha ghulami kisi ki acchi nahi".

Makers reveal Shamshera's release date with an intriguing teaser

Taking to their Twitter handle on Friday, February 11, Yash Raj Films dropped the minute-long clip and wrote, "A legend will rise on 22nd July. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu." Vaani also teased the film's release and mentioned, "The adventure is about to begin. Excited to be a part of this journey! Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 22nd July." Take a look.

A legend will rise on 22nd July. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. pic.twitter.com/vPN3F58uSX — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) February 11, 2022

Film critic Taran Adarsh also gave insights into the film's release date and teaser taking to Koo App. Take a look at the post here -

Helmed by Karan Malhotra, the period drama film was earlier slated for a 2020 release but got delayed due to the pandemic. Set in 1800, the plot of the film is said to revolve around a dacoit tribe that is fighting for its rights and independence from the Britishers.

Talking about her experience working on the film earlier, Vaani had mentioned," With Shamshera set to release, I am very excited to bring another side of my acting forward for the audiences. Being a part of Shamshera was no short of a dream team too. Working with a director like Karan Malhotra was just so great as an actor, I learnt so much from him." She added, "Ranbir Kapoor my co-star, it was just beautiful working with an actor of his calibre. Working with YRF after a couple of movies also makes it even more special.”

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @YRF)