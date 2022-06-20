Last Updated:

‘Shamshera’: Sanjay Dutt Unveils Official Poster Of Ranbir Kapoor Film With Release Date

Recently, Sanjay Dutt took to his Instagram & dropped the official poster of Shamshera along with announcing the release date of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer.

Shamshera

After a long hiatus of 4 years, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is finally making a comeback on the silver screens with his forthcoming film Shamshera. Despite keeping all the details regarding the film under wraps for months, Ranbir Kapoor's official look from Shamshera was leaked online last week.

Ranbir's intriguing raw look in the period drama film managed to create significant buzz on the internet. However, recently, the makers of Shamshera finally unveiled its official poster along with announcing the premiere date of the film.

Sanjay Dutt announces the release date of Shamshera

On Monday, actor Sanjay Dutt took to his Instagram handle and dropped the official poster of Shamshera that features Ranbir Kapoor in an intense avatar with a rugged beard look and long hair. Moreover, he also had a robe wrapped around his body, while wielding an axe. Sharing the official poster, Sanjay Dutt revealed that the Karan Malhotra directorial project will be out on 22 July.

Dutt wrote in the caption, "The legend of Shamshera is coming to your big screens on 22nd July! Experience it in @imax in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July.  #RanbirKapoor  | @_vaanikapoor_  | @karanmalhotra21 | @yrf | #Shamshera22ndJuly"

More about Shamshera

Touted to be a high-octane entertainer that is set in the heartland of India, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer is directed by Karan Malhotra. The movie is being bankrolled by Yash Raj films and will star Vaani and Ranbir along with Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist. The plot of the film is set in 1800s and revolves around a dacoit tribe that is fighting for its rights and independence. The period drama faced several postponements owing to the COVID pandemic as earlier, it was slated to release in 2020 but eventually got delayed.

