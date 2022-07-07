Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is all set for the release of his much-awaited film Shamshera, in which he will play the lead role alongside Vaani Kapoor. The film is set to hit the big screens on July 22, 2022, and the makers have released an all-new song Fitoor as the release date is right around the corner. The music video witnesses the leading duo's love blossom across land and sea as they perfect several intricate steps together.

Shamshera song Fitoor out

The song has been crooned by Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan and the music video gives fans a glimpse into the upcoming film. It begins with a scene of Vaani Kapoor in a desert and then cuts to Ranbir Kapoor entering the scene on a horse. The couple dances in the sand and performs some stunts and intricate lifts as well. They are then seen diving underwater and dancing like mermaids. The melodious track ends with the duo riding a horse together and ending up at a bonfire, where they embrace each other and smile from ear to ear.

Watch the Fitoor music video here-

Shamshera songs

This is not the first song the makers of Shamshera have released. They earlier gave fans a glimpse into Ranbir's character's fun and goofy side with the song Ji Huzoor. The music video witnessed the actor dancing with children as they grooved in unison. It was crooned by Aditya Narayan and the lyrics were written by Mithoon.

The upcoming film will be set in a period when India was under British rule and will follow a dacoit tribe who is determined to fight for their independence. In the trailer, fans see Ranbir's playful avatar of a dacoit, who goes on to become a powerful leader and protector of his tribe. The film will release on July 22, 2022, and will also star Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in pivotal roles.

