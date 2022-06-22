Shamshera Teaser Features Ranbir Kapoor As A Messiah; Sanjay Dutt Wows In A Fierce Avatar

Ranbir Kapoor, who was last seen in the 2018 film Sanju, is now all set to make his comeback to the big screens with the upcoming film Shamshera. The actor will share the screen space with Sanjay Dutt in the forthcoming movie. Fans have been waiting to catch a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor as Shamshera ever since the film was announced. As the movie is now two months away from its release, its makers and cast recently unveiled its first-ever teaser.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sanjay Dutt recently unveiled the film's much-awaited teaser of Shamshera. The teaser begins with a mass of people being a victim of the brutal atrocity. The clip further introduces Sanjay Dutt in a fierce role as he dons a police uniform and has a long braid. The teaser then features a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor as the saviour of his tribe as he rides a horse. Ranbir's introduction follows a series of high-octane actions and fights. As per the teaser, it can be said that the film is made on a high budget with the use of massive sets.

Sharing the teaser, Sanjay Dutt wrote, "A tribe that needs saving, a world that needs SHAMSHERA." The actor further announced the release date of the movie's most anticipated trailer. He wrote, "ShamsheraTrailer out on 24th June." Take a look at the film's teaser here.

Shamshera stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles, while Sanjay Dutt will play the lead antagonist. Touted to be a high-octane entertainer set in the heartland of India, the film is helmed by Karan Malhotra. The film's plot is set in the 1800s and follows a dacoit tribe that fights for its rights and independence. Bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, the period drama faced several postponements owing to the COVID pandemic as earlier, it was slated to release in 2020 but eventually got delayed. The movie will now hit the theatres on July 22, 2022.

