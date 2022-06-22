Last Updated:

Shamshera Teaser Out: Here's How Fans Are Reacting To Ranbir Kapoor-starrer First Visuals

The teaser of Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt-starrer, 'Shamshera' was released on Wednesday and garnered positive reactions around the globe.

Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor-starrer Shamshera is all set to hit the big screens on July 22 and makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it bigger. The teaser of the much-awaited action-flick was released on Wednesday which has fueled fans' curiosity even more. As per the teaser, it can be said that the film is made on a high budget with the use of massive sets and effects. The teaser shows how Ranbir Kapoor (Shamshera) is coming to save his tribe from the ruthless authoritarian general Shudh Singh (Sanjay Dutt).

The text reads, "A village dragging its feet under the cracking whip of a dictator. Vast, barren lands that only mirror the hopelessness of these tortured souls. Tired eyes looking up at the open sky hoping god will leap in and save them. And at the darkest hour - just when the candle is about to flicker off - a messiah arrives. Only this time, it isn't Yash's Rocky Bhai of KGF, it's Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Netizens call Ranbir Kapoor the' greatest' actor of all times

Meanwhile, netizens couldn't resist and dropped positive reactions to the Shamshera teaser. A fan tweeted, "Isko bolte hai Teaser.. Scale is mighty impressive.. #RanbirKapoor in a never seen before role #Shamshera," another one wrote, "#Shamshera teaser next level mass, Raees teaser ki yaad aa gayi, can't wait for the trailer now. Just 1 month to go for release."

Another Twitter user wrote, "If the story connects, trust me no one stopping this film to become MASSIVE BLOCKBUSTER OF 2022… 300…350cr anything is achievable." One more user stated, "We have witnessed enough class of #RanbirKapoor now we r going to witness his mass hysteria. The intensity in his wild eyes n voice modulation is giving me goosebumps. Some People were speculated about RK's range but Acting is in his veins.#Shamshera will bring out a different side of RK." "THIS IS RANBIR KAPOOR IN AND AS #Shamshera GREATEST ACTOR OF OUT TIME No one can come close," wrote a netizen.

