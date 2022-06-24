'Shamshera' Trailer Reactions: Netizens Compare Ranbir Kapoor-starrer With Yash's 'KGF 2'

After over four years of dedicated hard work in conceptualizing a period action film, Shamshera is all set to hit the silver screens on July 22nd, 2022. From launching the posters to releasing the teaser, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the forthcoming film bigger and now, on June 24, they finally unveiled the much-awaited trailer of Shamshera. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor in a double role for the first time, Shamshera also stars Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist, while Vaani Kapoor portrays a dancer.

The much-anticipated trailer of Shamshera was released on Friday which stars Ranbir Kapoor in a titular role of a slave, who later turns into a leader to save his tribe from Daroga Shudh Singh, played by Sanjay Dutt. The cruel Daroga has enslaved the warrior tribe and Kapoor will be seen saving his men from him. Watch the trailer here:

Netizens compare Shamshera with Yash's KGF 2

The first few reactions are finally out soon after the trailer launch, while some appreciated Kapoor's performance in the film, others drew Shamshera's comparisons with that of Yash's KGF 2 and some fans even said that 'Shamshera will be bigger than KGF. Take a look:

Taking to his Twitter handle, a user wrote, "Ranbir will show Rocky Bhai it is possible to give facial expressions even in full beard :p #RanbirKapoor #Shamshera #ShamsheraPosterLeaked" (Rocky Bhai is the character played by Yash in his latest blockbuster film KGF 2), while another user defended the same by stating, "Before someone shits about how this is a copy of KGF but Shamshera is in the making since 2018 and whereas KGF 2 shooting started in 2019 and Shamshera only got delayed and we can’t compare <3."

Ranbir will show Rocky Bhai it is possible to give facial expressions even in full beard :p #RanbirKapoor #Shamshera #ShamsheraPosterLeaked pic.twitter.com/Mcci2PwVBh — Ayaan²²⁷ (@seeuatthemovie) June 18, 2022

Before someone shits about how this is copy of KGF but shamshera is in the making from 2018 and whereas KGF 2 shooting started in 2019 and shamshera only got delayed and we can’t compare <3 pic.twitter.com/jJVb0NcuzT — ∞ (@ranbircomfort) June 22, 2022

Another netizen commented, "KGF took some mad max fury 2 Now #Shamshera trying to take some from KGF". Hailing Sanjay Dutt's merciless avatar in the trailer, a user called him a great fighting spirit, adding, "You rolled up the days by making fabulous roles in three amazing movies like KGF 2, Prithviraj and now Shamshera. Huge respect and fan Sanjay Dutt sir.

Kgf took some madmax fury 2



Now #Shamshera trying to take some from kgf



Ranbir sharam karo thoda https://t.co/kbCTJgeK2g — Santosh here (@TwittySant) June 24, 2022

Really a great fighting👊💥 spirit Sanjay sir. You rolled up the days by making fabulous role in three amazing movies like kgf 2 , prithviraj and now shamshera. Huge respect and fan sanjay dutt sir. https://t.co/BhIiY4xsl5 — Anuj Kumar (@AnujKum11671989) June 22, 2022

More about the film

The movie is being bankrolled by Yash Raj films with Karan Malhotra taking on the director's cap. The period drama faced several postponements owing to the COVID-19 pandemic as earlier it was slated to release in 2020 but eventually got delayed.

Image: Instagram/@jammypants4/RajatCh14335767