Last Updated:

'Shamshera' Trailer Reactions: Netizens Compare Ranbir Kapoor-starrer With Yash's 'KGF 2'

The trailer of Shamshera is finally out and soon after its release, fans started drawing comparisons between 'Shamshera' and Yash’s 'KGF: Chapter 2'.

Written By
Swati Singh
shamshera

Image: Instagram/@jammypants4/RajatCh14335767


After over four years of dedicated hard work in conceptualizing a period action film, Shamshera is all set to hit the silver screens on July 22nd, 2022. From launching the posters to releasing the teaser, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the forthcoming film bigger and now, on June 24, they finally unveiled the much-awaited trailer of Shamshera. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor in a double role for the first time, Shamshera also stars Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist, while Vaani Kapoor portrays a dancer.

The much-anticipated trailer of Shamshera was released on Friday which stars Ranbir Kapoor in a titular role of a slave, who later turns into a leader to save his tribe from Daroga Shudh Singh, played by Sanjay Dutt. The cruel Daroga has enslaved the warrior tribe and Kapoor will be seen saving his men from him. Watch the trailer here:

Netizens compare Shamshera with Yash's KGF 2

The first few reactions are finally out soon after the trailer launch, while some appreciated Kapoor's performance in the film, others drew Shamshera's comparisons with that of Yash's KGF 2 and some fans even said that 'Shamshera will be bigger than KGF. Take a look:

READ | Sanjay Dutt's fierce looks from 'Shamshera' out, actor says 'excited to play antagonist'

Taking to his Twitter handle, a user wrote, "Ranbir will show Rocky Bhai it is possible to give facial expressions even in full beard :p #RanbirKapoor #Shamshera #ShamsheraPosterLeaked" (Rocky Bhai is the character played by Yash in his latest blockbuster film KGF 2), while another user defended the same by stating, "Before someone shits about how this is a copy of KGF but Shamshera is in the making since 2018 and whereas KGF 2 shooting started in 2019 and Shamshera only got delayed and we can’t compare <3."

Another netizen commented, "KGF took some mad max fury 2 Now #Shamshera trying to take some from KGF". Hailing Sanjay Dutt's merciless avatar in the trailer, a user called him a great fighting spirit, adding, "You rolled up the days by making fabulous roles in three amazing movies like KGF 2, Prithviraj and now Shamshera. Huge respect and fan Sanjay Dutt sir.

READ | 'Shamshera': Vaani Kapoor's first look as Sona from period drama unveiled; Check post

More about the film

The movie is being bankrolled by Yash Raj films with Karan Malhotra taking on the director's cap. The period drama faced several postponements owing to the COVID-19 pandemic as earlier it was slated to release in 2020 but eventually got delayed.

READ | 'Shamshera': Ranbir Kapoor wishes father Rishi Kapoor was alive to see his upcoming film

Image: Instagram/@jammypants4/RajatCh14335767

READ | 'Shamshera' Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor & Sanjay Dutt to lock horns in the period drama film
READ | In Pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani & Sanjay Dutt twin in black at 'Shamshera' trailer launch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: shamshera, ranbir kapoor, sanjay dutt
First Published:
COMMENT