Touted to be a high-octane entertainer that is set in the heartland of India, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer film Shamshera has managed to create a significant buzz among fans ever since it was announced. The movie will mark Ranbir Kapoor's comeback to the big screens in a raw and rustic avatar after his 2019 film Sanju and will witness him locking horns with Sanjay Dutt's ruthless authoritarian general Shuddh Singh. Moreover, Vaani Kapoor will also be seen in the period drama film as Ranbir's love interest, who's a performer from India.

Shamshera is slated to hit the big screens on July 22, 2022. As the release date of the period drama film is inching closer, recently, the makers unveiled a new BTS video from the movie that gave fans a sneak peek into how Shamshera 'came to life.'

Vaani Kapoor shares Shamshera's BTS

On Monday, Vaani Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and treated fans with a video that gave them a close insight into Shamshera's making process. In the video, the cast and crew of the film are seen working hard to take care of each every minute detail of the shoot. Moreover, director Karan Malhotra shared his vision of the movie and also revealed that it took two and a half years to turn that vision into reality.

Sharing the video Vaani wrote in the caption, "Witness how the world of Shamshera came to life (Link in bio)

Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July."

Here, take a look at the video:

More about Shamshera

The film's plot is set in the fictitious city of Kaza where people are tortured and enslaved by the British officials and the ruthless authoritarian general Shuddh Singh, however, Shamshera comes to their rescue by ultimately emerging as the protector of his tribe. The film is helmed by Karan Malhotra, while Yash Raj Films are bankrolling it. The period drama film was postponed several times owing to the COVID pandemic as earlier, it was slated to release in 2020 but eventually got delayed.

