'Shamshera': Vaani Kapoor Reveals Sona Has 'important Role' In Building Film's Narrative

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor are currently gearing up for the release of their period drama Shamshera, which is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The movie will mark Ranbir Kapoor's comeback to the big screens in a raw and rustic avatar after his 2019 film Sanju.

Vaani Kapoor on the other hand will be seen portraying the role of Ranbir's love interest. The Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui actor's stunning diva avatar in Shamshera's trailer piqued fans' excitement levels about her character in the film. Recently, Vaani Kapoor spilled beans about her character Sona and revealed that she has an 'important role in building the narrative.'

Vaani Kapoor shares details of her character in Shamshera

Reportedly, Vaani will be playing the role of a performer from India in the period drama film. In a recent interaction with Indian Express, Vaani Kapoor shared some details of her character Sona. In her statement, the actor said, "I have always chosen roles where my character pivots the script in a certain direction and in Shamshera too, Sona plays an important role in building the narrative." Further revealing that Sona is one of the most 'refreshing' characters that she has played on screens, Vaani stated-

“Sona has a strong will power, she’s confident, a go getter yet has her own emotional vulnerabilities. She’s definitely one of the most refreshing characters I have played on screen.”

To note, the film marks the first collaboration of Vaani and Ranbir Kapoor. Talking about her co-star, Vaani further added-

I am teaming up with Ranbir Kapoor – a powerhouse of talent. He’s truly a very special actor and my personal favourite

More about Shamshera

The film will see Ranbir Kapoor taking on the titular role of Shamshera. It is touted to be a high-octane entertainer that is set in the heartland of India. The film's plot is set in the fictitious city of Kaza where people are tortured and enslaved by the British officials and the ruthless authoritarian general Shuddh Singh, however, Shamshera comes to their rescue by ultimately emerging as the protector of his tribe. The film is helmed by Karan Malhotra, while Yash Raj Films are bankrolling it. The period drama is all set to hit the theatres on July 22.

Image: Instagram@_vaanikapoor_