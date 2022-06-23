'Shamshera': Vaani Kapoor's First Look As Sona From Period Drama Unveiled; Check Post

Among the long list of films releasing this year, Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor's upcoming period drama Shamshera is surely one of the most awaited ones. The movie will mark Ranbir Kapoor's comeback to the big screens after his 2019 film Sanju. The movie is nearly one month away from its release and its makers are fueling fans' excitement with daily updates. While they released the film's first-ever teaser a day back, they recently unveiled Vaani Kapoor's first look from the movie.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Vaani Kapoor recently dropped her first-ever look from the upcoming film Shamshera. In the poster, the actor could be seen donning Indian attire, which included a blouse and a red lehenga. She accessorised her look with heavy earrings and could be seen spinning a top in her hand. In the caption, the actor revealed she will play a young and beautiful woman named Sona in the movie. The caption read, "She is relentless and has a heart of gold. She is Sona!". Take a look at Vaani Kapoor from the film.

Vaani Kapoor opened up about her role as Sona in the upcoming movie. Talking about her character, the Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui star said, "I play the character of Sona, the most sought-after travelling performer of India in the 1800s. I have always chosen roles where my character pivots the script in a certain direction and in Shamshera too, Sona plays an important role in building the narrative." She further thanked director Karan Malhotra and added, "He held my hand at every step of the way and guided me to bring Sona to life."

Shamshera's teaser

The makers of Shamshera dropped the most awaited teaser of the film exactly a month ahead of its release. Taking to Instagram, Sanjay Dutt shared the teaser and wrote, "A tribe that needs saving, a world that needs SHAMSHERA. #ShamsheraTrailer out on 24th June." The teaser begins with a mass of people being a victim of the brutal atrocity. It further introduces Sanjay Dutt's fierce avatar as he dons a police uniform and sports a long braid. The teaser then gives a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor as the saviour of his tribe as he rides a horse. His introduction follows a series of high-octane actions and fights. As per the teaser, it can be said that the film is made on a high budget with the use of massive sets.

Shamshera will mark Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor's first collaboration and will see Sanjay Dutt play the lead antagonist. The movie is touted to be a high-octane entertainer that is set in the heartland of India. The film is helmed by Karan Malhotra, while Yash Raj Films are bankrolling it. The period drama is all set to hit the theatres on July 22.

