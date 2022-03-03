Actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Bedhadak. The newbie announced the much-awaited project on Instagram while introducing her character with her first look poster. Shanaya’s debut will be marked alongside two other newcomers Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada.

The film will be directed by Shashank Khaitan. Shanaya took to Instagram and shared her first look and revealed that she will be seen playing the role of Nimrit. Seeking blessings and expressing her gratitude for her debut, she wrote, “I am extremely grateful and humbled to join the Dharma Family with #Bedhadak - directed by the brilliant Shashank Khaitan. I can’t wait to kickstart this journey, I need all your blessings and love!.” 'Bedhadak' is touted as a love triangle in the rom-com space

In the poster, the 22-year-old star can be seen looking gorgeous in sports attire with her locks moving freely around her face. On the other hand, she shared a poster featuring the three leads and wrote, “A new era of love is filled with passion, intensity & boundaries that will be crossed! Presenting #Bedhadak where I get to share the screen with my suave co-actors, Lakshya & Gurfateh - directed by the one and only Shashank Khaitan!.”

Gurfateh who will be seen playing the role of Angad in the film shared his first look and wrote, “I’m so exhilarated and honoured to work with Dharma on their new story #Bedhadak - directed by the brilliant Shashank Khaitan. Presenting Angad, a character who’s going to be super special to me!"

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Shanaya Kapoor began her career as an assistant director with the 2020 Netflix film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which featured her cousin Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. Shanaya's cousin Janhvi Kapoor also made her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan directorial Dhadak. Shanaya Kapoor also made cameo appearances in Netflix's smash hit The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. She came into the limelight when she made her debut at the Le Bal in Paris in the year 2019.

IMAGE: Instagram/ShanayaKapoor/itslakshya