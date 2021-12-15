Shanaya Kapoor Confirms Testing Positive For COVID After Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora

Shortly after Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora tested positive for COVID-19, on Wednesday, actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor has also tested positive for the virus. Shanaya took to Instagram and shared the diagnosis with her fans and followers. She penned a short note and informed them that she has 'isolated' herself.

Shanaya Kapoor tests COVID positive

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Shanaya wrote, "I have tested positive for COVID-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but I'm feeling ok and have isolated myself. I had tested negative four days ago however, while testing again as precaution the results came positive. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested. Stay safe everyone!"

Earlier today it was reported that actor Kareena Kapoor Khan's house help has also contacted the novel Coronavirus. The news came after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sealed off the actor's residence and conducted RT-PCR testing of the residents staying in the building of the actor as well her friend Amrita Arora who also tested positive. The actor reportedly attended an intimate dinner party hosted by a renowned filmmaker days before testing positive for COVID.

Image: Instagram/@shanayakapoor02