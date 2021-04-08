Shanaya Kapoor Dazzles In Black Monokini, Netizens Laud Her; See Pic

One of tinsel town's most popular star kids, Shanaya Kapoor is gearing up to make her big Bollywood debut soon. Though the starlet is yet to make her dreamy debut, she is already enjoying stardom with her large amount of followers on Instagram. While the star has already made headlines with her amazing dancing skills and gorgeous photos on Instagram, her latest post created ripples on the internet. Flaunting her body, Shanaya Kapoor recently posted a picture of herself rocking a monokini.

Shanaya Kapoor stuns in black monokini

Sharing two black and white pictures of herself, Shanaya wrote, "Can’t explain, but I’ll find a song that can" in the caption. The picture in itself is a stunning one that shows Shanaya wearing a black monokini while loosely draping a black and white checkered cardigan over her arms. The celeb is posing for the camera with a sultry look on her face and has chosen to leave her hair open for the photos.

Netizens react to Shanaya Kapoor's photos

Reacting to Shanaya Kapoor's photos, cousin and actor Harshvardhan Kapoor wrote "Superstar" in the comment section of her photo. Fans of the star couldn't stop gushing over how beautiful she looks in the picture and showered her with compliments by using adjectives like "gorgeous," "hot," "beautiful" etc. One user wrote, "I'm running out of words for you shans" while another commented, "Shanaya Shanaya" referring to the SOTY song. Her comment section is filled with heart and fire emojis. Check it out.

A sneak peek into Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram

Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor has blown away the internet by flaunting her dance moves online. She often treats her fans with videos of her performing different dance styles and grooving to Hindi and English music. Her recent video of belly dancing to Beyonce and Shakira song Beautiful Liar went viral on the internet. Watch some of Shanaya Kapoor's dance videos right below.

Shanaya Kapoor's Bollywood debut

On March 22, Shanaya Kapoor had taken to her Instagram to share that she has been signed on by a major production house for her debut film. Sharing a video, the star announced that she will be venturing into films soon. The star revealed that she will start shooting in July this year and wrote that she cannot wait for the public to see her on the big screen.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.