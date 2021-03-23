Shanaya Kapoor Debuts In Bollywood; Sonam Kapoor And Malaika Arora Welcome The Newcomer!

Shanaya Kapoor's debut announcement received love and support from fellow actresses as they posted stories dedicated to the young actress. Shanaya shared the news of her Bollywood debut on Instagram with a video and received an overwhelming amount of support from her followers and friends. The actress reposted the stories on her account among which Malaika Arora and Sonam Kapoor's Instagram stories were included. Take a look!

Malaika Arora's Instagram story

The 47-year-old actress shared a stunning picture of the newcomer on her Instagram story to wish her on her debut. In the picture, clad in a gold bikini, Shanaya was clicked coming out of the water. The visual was shared with a message on the story as Malaika wrote 'Welcome to the movie' to Shanaya. Malaika Arora's Instagram story ended with her calling Shanaya a 'cutie' paired with loving emojis.

Pic Credit: Malaika Arora Instagram.

Kapoor's Instagram story

Sonam Kapoor's Instagram story about Shanaya Kapoor's debut in Bollywood was filled with sweet wishes and love from the former. Sharing a video of Shanaya, Sonam welcomed the newcomer in the industry by calling her 'My darling'. Giving her a piece of advice, Sonam wrote 'Break a leg' and wished her lots of love in the story.

Pic Credit: Sonam Kapoor Instagram.

Shanaya Kapoor's debut in Bollywood

The young actress shared a video announcing her debut project in Bollywood. In the short video, scenic shots of the actress were taken as the actress wrote in the caption that she woke up with a grateful heart. She urged her fans to stay tuned for further announcements.

Fans and family send wishes to Shanaya Kapoor

Upon announcing her debut, Shanaya received support from her fans and friends as several commented and posted stories tagging the new actress. The 21-year-old reposted many stories on her Instagram that indicated the amount of love and support she received for her upcoming journey. The actress also shared articles regarding her debut in her story. Actors like Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor's father, and several fan accounts dedicated to the new actress posted Instagram stories for Shanaya.

(Image Source: Malaika Arora, Shanaya Kapoor & Sonam Kapoor Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.