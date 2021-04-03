Shanaya Kapoor Flaunts Her Belly Dancing Skills With 'challenging Floor Work': Watch

Shanaya Kapoor is gearing up to make her Bollywood debut soon but the newcomer is already making headlines with her talent. Known for sharing several dancing videos on social media, recently Shanaya Kapoor's video grabbed the attention of netizens thanks to her amazing belly dancing skills. Flaunting her amazing moves, here is Shanaya's sensual belly dancing video on Instagram.

Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram post

The 21-year-old actress took to her Instagram to share a video of her belly dancing with Sanjana Muthreja. In the video, Shanaya sported a black crop top with a long fitted skirt. The actress skillfully attempted the difficult choreography on the beats of Shakira and Beyonce's Beautiful Liar. The actress informed her fans in the caption that the floor work she attempted in the video was always a challenge for her. She thanked her mentor and partner in the video Sanjana Muthreja who motivated her to learn the choreography.

Netizens' reaction to Shanaya Kapoor's video

Shanaya's mother Maheep Kapoor dropped by her daughter's post to comment a heart emoji to show appreciation towards her daughter. Netizens applauded the actress for her talent as one fan wrote that she is very talented and enjoyed the dance video. Several fans complimented the actress for looking beautiful in the video while many commented 'hot' under the post. One fan also commented 'dancing queen' in the comment section.

Pic Credit: Shanaya Kapoor IG

Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram videos

This is not the first time that the upcoming actress has treated her fans with her dancing skills. Previously, Shanaya shared a video of her dancing on the same song with two different dance forms. She first attempted belly dancing and then smoothly transitioned to the hip hop form in the same video. Earlier, Shanaya shared another belly dancing video with Sanjana Muthreja and funnily captioned the post writing that even though she did not breathe properly for a minute, she enjoyed performing on the song.

Shanaya Kapoor's debut movie

The actress took to her Instagram to share the news of her Bollywood debut by sharing a video that showed off her beauty. Shanaya announced in the caption that she will be making her debut in the films soon. Expressing her excitement for her debut, Shanaya wrote that she cannot wait for her fans to see her on the big screen.

Promo Pic Credit: Shanaya Kapoor IG

