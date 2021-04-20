Shanaya Kapoor Flaunts Her No-makeup Look; Explains Love For Bathrobes In Recent Selfies

Bollywood celebrity and star kid Shanaya Kapoor recently took to social media to share a series of adorable pictures. In the photographs, she can be seen dressed in a simple white bathrobe as she takes a moment to relax. Through the caption for the post, Shanaya Kapoor has indicated that she has been in the bathrobe for over three hours. The comments section of the post has been flooded with compliments from the fans as they love to see her different avatars.

Shanaya Kapoor’s clicks in a bathrobe

Bollywood star kid Shanaya Kapoor recently took to social media to update her fans on what she has been up to lately. She has shared a pair of mirror selfies, in which she can be seen showcasing her most natural and candid avatar. In the first click, the youngster is seen flashing an adorable smile while her eyes are completely shut. She has also tilted her head slightly sideways while resting her arm on the platform. In the second part of the post, she has shared a close-up shot with a small smirk across her lips.

In these simple and adorable pictures, Shanaya Kapoor can be seen wearing a simple white bathrobe with no makeup on her face. Her hair is slightly dewy, highlighting its natural texture and volume. Shanaya Kapoor’s lavender nails also stand out in the picture as she holds up her phone in front of the camera.

In the comments section for the post, Shanaya Kapoor has explained why she is wearing a bathrobe in these pictures. She has indicated that she likes relaxing in her bathrobe after her shower is done. She has written that she sometimes sits in her bathrobe for more than three hours after a good shower. She has also added a series of quirky emoticons to express her thoughts. Have a look at the post on Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, various people have spoken highly of the pictures shared. Some of her fans have also resorted to a bunch of loving emoticons to express themselves. Have a look at the comments.

Image Courtesy: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

