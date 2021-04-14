Shanaya Kapoor Is A 'proud Supporter Of Messy Hair & Sweatpants', See Pics

Shanaya Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share a brand new set of pictures. In the pictures, she can be seen lazing around in comfortable clothes. She flaunted her natural beauty and in her caption, she revealed that she is a proud supporter of comfortable clothing.

Shanaya Kapoor supports comfortable clothing:

Taking to Instagram, Shanaya shared pictures in which she can be seen in a black tee. She opted for no makeup and left her hair loose and messy. She posed by resting her chin on her arm and captioned her post by writing, “proud supporter of messy hair & sweatpants.” Fans commented on her post by appreciating her natural beauty. Take a look at Shanaya Kapoor's photos below.

Shayana Kapoor spends quality time with her brother:

Taking to Instagram stories, Shanaya shared a clip in which spending quality time with her brother Jahaan Kapoor. The video zoomed into her brother while they shared a laugh. In the caption, Shanaya wrote, “only enemy I can’t live without!!!” and added stickers such as “Double Trouble” and more to her post.

Shanaya Kapoor's photos that fans love:

Before this, Shanaya shared another picture in which gazed away from the camera with a straight face. She opted for subtle makeup and her hair was left loose and messy. In her caption, she wrote, “you know sometimes, baby, I’m so carefree.” Freddy Birdy dropped multiple fire emojis on her post. Seema Khan wrote, "This is illegal" whereas Shanaya’s mother, Maheep Kapoor dropped heart-eyed emojis on the picture.

A few days ago, Shanaya took to Instagram and shared a montage of videos in which she can be seen drinking cold coffee. She can once again be seen in comfortable clothes in the whole clip. In her caption, she wrote, “A day without coffee is like …........... I’m kidding, I have no idea.”

Shanaya knows how to excel in all her looks. She shared a set of monochrome pictures in which she can be seen in a bodysuit. She added a black and white coverup over it. She left her hair loose and posed towards the camera with an intense look. In her caption, she wrote, “can’t explain, but I’ll find a song that can.” The post created a storm on social media.

(Promo Image source: Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram)

