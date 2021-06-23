Shanaya Kapoor Looks Radiant As She Shares A Sun-kissed Selfie; View

Shanaya Kapoor took to Instagram to post a stunning sun-kissed selfie. Basking in the sun's glory, the actor snapped an amazing picture that she posted to her Instagram stories. Shanaya Kapoor is known to be quite active on her social media accounts and thus often posts such elegant selfies on the platform. Fans have loved the posts by her and thus comment praising the star kid for the same.

Shanaya Kapoor shares a sunkissed selfie

In the most recent picture, Shanaya Kapoor can be seen standing close to the sunlight as she poses keeping her eyes fixed towards the camera. The star kid was seen wearing a white outfit in her room as she clicked the glorious selfie. Her jewellery and bright eyes became the highlight in the sun-kissed selfie that the star kid snapped. Sharing the same picture in other stories, Shanaya Kapoor wrote that she is kissed by the sun. She then added a couple of emoji’s and ended her caption. Quite recently the star kid also posted a series of pictures that were clicked by her mother.

All of the pictures seemed fun as Shanaya Kapoor appeared to be quite candid in most of them. Fans loved the pictures and praised the star kid. Shanaya Kapoor currently boasts a following of over 7 lakh followers on Instagram, who often comment and praise the star kid for her posts on the platform. Quite recently, Shanaya Kapoor also posted an adorable father’s day post filled with throwback pictures of herself with her father Sanjay Kapoor. Fans loved the nostalgic element of the post and complimented her for the amazing photo series.

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.