Shanaya Kapoor On Embracing 'truest Self' In 'filter Vs Reality' Video; Watch

On March 30, Shanaya Kapoor put up a split-screen video on Instagram that revealed the contrast between her bare face and how it appeared with a filter added. In her caption, she wrote, "Embrace your truest self #filtervsreality." Through her video, she aimed to urge her fans and followers to embrace their real selves and not hide behind filters. The video on Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram shows her moving in and out of the filter zone where she can be seen with the filter and without almost at once.

Shanaya Kapoor's message to her followers

Maheep Kapoor jumped into the comments section to express her love for her daughter by using heart emojis. The video was also well-received by fans. One person wrote, "You're naturally so beautiful Shanaya." Another person said, “You are the best at both.” A fan wrote, "Universe blessing us lucky to see pretty face."

Meanwhile, Shanaya's upcoming film was recently announced. Though she has kept the specifics of her debut film under wraps, it has been reported that she will begin filming in July. Speaking about her movie, she wrote on Instagram: “Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here’s to a great journey ahead with the @dcatalent family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahhh!!) this July by @dharmamovies, can’t wait for you all to see what we’re up to! Stay tuned! #DCASquad.”

Shanaya preferred hands-on experience on a film set over attending a film school to train for Bollywood. In Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, featuring her cousin Janhvi Kapoor, she served as an assistant director to Sharan Sharma. It was after this that she made up her mind to move out from behind the camera to being in front of it.

Shanaya's father, Sanjay Kapoor, previously told PTI in an interaction that notwithstanding her connections, she understands the value of hard work. “She is learning the ropes. She is taking her acting, dance and diction classes. In our family, she has watched me, her uncle and cousins closely. She knows hard work matters. You can be anybody's daughter or niece but it is going to be your dedication that will take you ahead,” he revealed.

