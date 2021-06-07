Shanaya Kapoor Reveals Her 'Bae'; Upset Khushi Kapoor Says 'thought It Was Going To Be Me'

After sharing a throwback photo from her vacay with cousin Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor recently got into a banter with Khushi over a photo of her "Bae (before anyone else)". On Sunday, the beloved daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor shared a streak of yet another "#throwback" photographs of herself on Instagram from a picturesque park along with a picture of a pizza slice, which she referred to as "Bae" in the caption of her post. Soon after Shanaya's photos surfaced on the internet, Janhvi Kapoor's younger sister, Khushi pulled her cousin sister's leg in a funny comment.

Khushi Kapoor has a humorous take on Shanaya Kapoor's Bae

Ever since Shanaya Kapoor's debut in Bollywood has been announced, the starkid has become a hot topic of discussion among netizens on the internet. The social media sensation also leaves no opportunities to keep her fans updated with her whereabouts on Instagram. While Maharashtra has been under lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases across the state, Shanaya recently reminisced about the good old vacay days by posting a couple of throwback pictures from one of her past trips on her Instagram handle.

In the photos shared by her, the 21-year-old looked nothing less than ravishing in a bright-yellow cropped jacket over a white tube top, paired with high-waisted denim pants, classic white sneakers, and a mini Burberry handbag. Along with posting photos of herself from what appears to be NYC's Central Park, she also shared a picture of a large pizza slice loaded with pepperoni that she devoured while chilling in the scenic park. Shanaya captioned her IG post writing, "swipe to see bae!! #throwback (sic)".

Check Out Shanaya Kapoor's photos below:

Soon after the photos did the rounds on social media, her beloved cousin sister Khushi Kapoor slid into the comment section of her IG post to pull Shanaya's leg. Khushi jokingly wrote, "Thought the last pic was going to be me". On the other hand, cousin Rhea Kapoor lavished Shanaya with praise as she commented, "Omgggg so cute with the bag". Apart from them, fans also flocked to the comment section of Shanaya's post to shower her with immense love.

Take a look:

