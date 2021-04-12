Shanaya Kapoor Reveals Her Coffee Addiction, Navya Nanda Has A Special Comment For Her

Shanaya Kapoor took to Instagram to share a new reel with her fans. In the video, Shanaya can be seen drinking coffee throughout the video. In the caption, she wrote that she doesn't know how a day without coffee feels like. Navya Naveli Nanda also posted an interesting comment on Shanaya Kapoor's latest post.

Shanaya Kapoor shares her coffee addiction on social media

Shanaya Kapoor took to Instagram to share a new fun video in which she can be seen drinking coffee all the time. In the caption, she also wrote, "A day without coffee is like …........... I’m kidding, I have no idea". Take a look at her post below.

Navya Naveli Nanda commented on her post and wrote "Rekha's cold coffee" with a love emoji. To this, Shanaya replied that her coffee is better. Several other celebrities like Shanaya's father Sanjay Kapoor and her mother Maheep Kapoor also commented on Shanaya's Instagram post. Check out some of the comments below.

Shanaya Kapoor's social media presence

Shanaya Kapoor is very active on Instagram and keeps her fans updated about her daily life. Recently, she shared two monochrome photos of herself in which she can be seen wearing a black monokini while loosely draping a checkered cardigan over her arms. In the caption, she wrote, "Can't explain, but I'll find a song that can". Take a look at her post below.

Netizens showered immense love on her post. Several users commented adjectives of 'beautiful' while several others expressed their love with emojis. Shanaya's cousin, Harshvardhan Kapoor also commented on her post and wrote "Superstar". Check out some of the comments on her post below.

Shanaya Kapoor's Bollywood debut

On March 22, Shanaya Kapoor took to her Instagram to share that she has been signed on by a major production house for her debut film. Sharing a video, the star announced that she will be working in films soon. Shanaya Kapoor also revealed that she will start shooting in July this year and she cannot wait to make her debut on the big screen. Check out her post below.

Source: Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram

