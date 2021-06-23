Shanaya Kapoor Shares Adorable Edit Of Her And Her Mom That Has A "Fabulous Lives" Twist

Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, recently shared a video on her Instagram story, which contained glimpses of her relationship with her mother. She also expressed her emotions for the video, as she shared it. The said video had a small connection to Maheep Kapoor’s Netflix show, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Shanaya Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s video

The video that Shanaya Kapoor had shared on her Instagram story was a compilation of pictures and small videos of her and her mother, Maheep Kapoor. The video was compiled and edited by a content creator on Instagram. The video began with a glimpse of Maheep Kapoor in the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives show, with the text, ‘I hate everyone but…’ and proceeded to display her pictures with Shanaya, right from the latter’s childhood to the present time. Take a look at the original video here, which was shared by Shanaya.

The video came to the notice of both, Shanaya Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, and they commented on it with heart emojis. Shanaya Kapoor had also shared the video on her Instagram story, with a heart and a pleading face emoji. Here are some of the comments from the Instagram post:

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is a reality show that premiered on Netflix in November 2020. It stars Maheep Kapoor (wife of Sanjay Kapoor), actor Neelam Kothari (wife of Samir Soni), Bhavna Pandey (wife of Chunky Pandey), and Seema Khan (wife of Sohail Khan), and revolves around their personal and professional lives. Along with their husbands, Shanaya Kapoor is also a recurring personality in the show. A lot of B-Town celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, etc, have made cameos in the show.

A sneak-peek into Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor often posts pictures with her mother, father, and her brother, Jahaan Kapoor. These pictures of Shanaya Kapoor's family also receive a lot of love from her fans and followers on social media. On Father’s Day, 20 June, Shanaya Kapoor had posted pictures from her childhood where she is with Sanjay Kapoor, to wish him.

A few days back, on her brother Jahaan Kapoor’s birthday, she had posted a series of pictures with him, tagging him as her ‘favourite.’ Take a look at the post here:

