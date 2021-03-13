Shanaya Kapoor Shares Her 'Friday Night Glam' Make Up, Fans Call Her 'Pretty As Hell'

Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor has been giving her fans a sneak-peek into her life ever since she made her Instagram account public. Recently, she shared a makeup tutorial on Instagram. In the video, Shanaya takes her fans through her 'Friday night' makeup routine from the scratch.

Shanaya Kapoor's makeup video

She starts the tutorial by applying moisturiser to her face and then goes on to do her brows. In the next step, she applies a subtle eye shadow on her eyelids. She then applies some a bronzer on her the bridge of her nose and then goes on to highlight her cheekbones with a highlighter. Shanaya, then, glams up her lips using a lip gloss and finally sets her hair in the end. She captioned the video by writing, "Friday night glam. hehe" followed a partying emoji.

Shanaya Kapoor's video garnered over 35K likes and is still counting. As soon as the video was uploaded, her fans and followers showered heaps of praises on how beautiful she looks. One of them commented by saying, "Just sayin, you would glow regardless" while another called Shanaya their crush. See their reactions:

A look into Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor lets her followers know what she is up to through her Instagram. Recently, on the occasion of Women's Day, Shanaya shared a series of pictures dedicated to her mother Maheep Kapoor. One of the pictures was from her childhood wherein a young Shanaya is seen smiling for the camera as she sits beside her mother. Shanaya and Maheep are wearing pink coloured tops in the picture. Shanaya also shared a handwritten note that her mother for her. The note read, "Have loads of fun my pumpkin. Love you, Mama". She captioned the post by writing, "Happy women’s day to my support system, my best friend, my pillar...mumma".

She made her screen debut on Netflix's show The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Her mother Maheep is one of the leads on the show. She appeared in the section where her debut at the debutante ball and fashion event Le Bal in Paris was shown. She is seen dancing with her father Sanjay Kapoor. Shanaya has been the assistant director on the sets of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl which starred Janhvi Kapoor.

Image courtesy- @shanayakapoor Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.