Shanaya Kapoor Shares Her 'moody' Moment On Instagram; Gets A Response From Navya Nanda

Shanaya Kapoor is one of the popular celebrity kids on social media from the film industry. She frequently shares her pictures and videos on social media and keeps her followers updated about what she is up to. In her recent Instagram post, she has shared a couple of pictures that show the quirky and unique design that she has used as a nail paint. The post soon received all kinds of reactions from her followers. Another celebrity kid, Navya Nanda posed a question in the comments section of the post, which was responded to well by Shanaya.

Shanaya Kapoor’s witty response to Navya Nanda

While her cousins and other members of her family have all made their careers in films, Shanaya Kapoor has stayed away from the limelight till date, quite like her mother Maheep. However, that has not stopped her gaining popularity and establishing a strong presence on social media. She recently shared a few pictures of her newly done nails, which instantly received reactions from her followers. Among the ones who commented on this post was Navya Nanda, who is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan, and sarcastically asked her whether she had become an “influencer”.

Shanaya responded to Navya’s question by simply saying that she was ‘taking inspiration’ from Alaviaa Jaaferi, who is yet another star kid of Bollywood. The post also received a comment from Maheep Kapoor and Shanaya made sure to respond to her mom’s comment. Her fans on the other hand, simply sent their reactions by praising her pictures with all kinds of compliments.

After quite a lot of speculations from her fans, Shanaya has recently decided to make her entry in films, according to Bollywood Hungama. The said film project is also stars Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya Lalwani. The film venture is being touted as a romantic comedy and is expected to go on the floors in a matter of few months. It is being said that this venture will be have a theatrical release instead of OTT platforms. Shanaya was also reportedly considered for Student of the Year 3, but did not go for it on the directions of her mother.

