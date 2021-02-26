Shanaya Kapoor Shares Picture Revealing 'one Thing You Need Other Than Love'

Shanaya Kapoor has become quite a rage on social media ever since she made her Instagram account public. Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's elder daughter never disappoints her fans and frequently shares glimpses from her dance rehearsals, photoshoots, and travels with friends and family. The actor recently shared a post on the social networking site where she could be seen making several different poses in her 'great pair of jeans'.

Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram post

Shanaya Kapoor always makes heads turn with her fashion choices and has been sharing pictures giving outfits inspirations to her fans and followers too. The star kid recently posted a collage wherein she made several poses in the same set of clothes and wrote, "All you need is love — but a great pair of jeans never hurtsðŸ˜‹ðŸ’—". The Kapoor kid could be seen flaunting her svelte figure wearing a white halter neck crop top and completed her look with blue denim jeans.

Shanaya hasn't made her film debut yet but enjoys a huge following of 400k people on Instagram. Her latest post garnered close to 70k likes within a few hours of posting it. Shanaya's friends and mother Maheep also dropped fire and heart emojis on her stunning picture. While one fan called her a slayer, another one wrote, "Someone call the firefighters ðŸ‘€ ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥"

Shanaya Kapoor's belly dancing videos have been going viral on social media lately. Earlier, she teamed up with her instructor to groove on the beats of Shakira’s popular song Hips Don’t Lie. In the video, she can be seen donning a black outfit and dancing in her studio. As for the caption, Shanaya wrote, “Even though I didn’t breathe for 60 seconds straight, I always have the best time doing a drum solo with @sanjanamuthreja @ohmygosh_joe”.

Shanaya Kapoor made her Instagram account public a few days ago and received a lot of love from her fans and followers. She had been on Instagram before that as well, but only her friends and family had access to it. The first picture that Shanaya shared after going public was from one of her photoshoots, where she looked stunning in a white crop top and wore a baggy pair of jeans. She chose minimal jewelry and makeup and had her hair open. She wrote alongside the picture, “Turning a page” followed by a red heart emoji.

Image Credits: Shanaya Kapoor Official Instagram Account

