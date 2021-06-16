Shanaya Kapoor Shares Pictures 'randomly' Clicked By Her 'pro' Photographer Mom Maheep

Shanaya Kapoor posted a series of photographs on Instagram that were clicked by her mother. The star kid seemed absolutely delighted with the pictures and expressed her excitement in the caption. Upon sharing the images on Insta feed, she also shared some of them on her Insta story that were clicked by her mother, Maheep Kapoor. Fans seemed to like the pictures and poured love in the comment section.

Shanaya Kapoor's random photoshoot with her mom

Sharing a whole bunch of pictures on Instagram, Shanaya Kapoor wrote that she was conversing with her mom when she decided to randomly click pictures of her. The star kid seemed stunned in some photographs as she was surprised after being clicked by her mother. Shanaya Kapoor shared a number of images where she can be seen posing as well as some pictures that were candid clicks by her mother.

The star kid also added a short video of her mother holding her phone as she clicked pictures of Shanaya. Fans loved the beautiful bond between the mother and daughter and showered the post with several likes and comments. Taking to Instagram stories as well, Shanaya Kapoor posted a video of herself with no sound. She mentioned that she was talking to her mother about something, however, she wasn't paying attention to her. The SOTY 2 actor added a few emoji and ended her caption for that particular story. Maheep Kapoor responded to that story on her personal Instagram account saying that she was behaving like her daughter, jovially. Later on, Shanaya Kapoor added another image where she can be seen browsing through her phone as she was clicked by her mother. Shanaya Kapoor added a caption asking fans if they also sit like that or is it just her.

The post too went on to get several likes and comments from celebrities, with Maheep Kapoor commenting on the post claiming that she is a pro photographer. Sanjay Kapoor also commented on the post and complimented the hoodie that was laying in the background. Fans found this comment quirky as they assumed the hoodie belonged to him. Thus with over one lakh likes and several comments, fans seemed to love the post.

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

