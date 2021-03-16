Shanaya Kapoor Shows How She Reacts When Friend Tells 'your Crush Is Coming, Act Casual'

Shanaya Kapoor is back with another set of pictures from a photoshoot on her Instagram account and the 21-year-old looks as glam as ever. However, her fun caption with these pictures is not to be missed. Read along to take a look at the pictures, the captions and how her friends and followers are reacting to it.

Shanaya Kapoor has some advice on how to pose in front of your crush

Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor who recently went public on her Instagram profile has been sharing gorgeous pictures from a bunch of her photoshoots on her feed, so far. In a recent post on March 16, 2021, she shared three pictures of her in a black strappy jumpsuit, posing on a couch. She went for a basic makeup look for the shoot, with no jewellery.

In her caption, she shared that this is how she ends up acting when someone asks her to be normal as her crush is approaching. She wrote, “Friend: your crush is coming act casual, Me: ...”. The post has been liked over 82k times within hours of being shared on the photo-sharing app and people are showering her with love in the post under the comments.

A peek into Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram account

The 21-year-old is quite active on her Instagram and often updates fans and followers with her photoshoots, her make-up routine, pictures and videos with her friends as well as how she spent her weekend and more. Take a look at some of her posts here.

Recently, Shanaya shared a picture with her mother from when she was a toddler, along with a picture of a handwritten note from her mother and a boomerang video with her. She wrote in the caption, “Happy women’s day to my support system, my best friend, my pillar...Mumma” followed by the hashtag #igotyoubabe. Maheep reacted to the post and wrote, “Love you toooo much” followed by a series of heart emojis.

She had also shared a couple of pictures with her brother Jahaan and expressed how they are like Tom & Jerry. Shanaya wrote, “then & now” followed by the hashtag #tomtomyjerry.

