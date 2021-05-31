Shanaya Kapoor Sizzles In A Huge Sombrero; Says She Is 'mentally In Mexico'

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, people are missing travelling while staying indoors. Shanaya Kapoor recently expressed her feelings about vacationing in Mexico as she shared some photos from an old shoot, fashioning a sombrero. Several celebrities, including her mother Maheep Kapoor, reacted to her post.

Shanaya Kapoor shares photos wearing a sombrero

Shanaya Kapoor recently shared some photos from an old photoshoot in which she was dressed in a white-coloured outfit. She also wore a huge sombrero, a Mexican hat. In the caption, Shanaya wrote, "Mentally I’m in Mexico ordering for tacos by the beach 😋". She also added several hashtags with the caption, including "# #tbshootdays💛".

A huge wave of comments came through on Shanaya Kapoor's photos. While her mother, Maheep Kapoor, wrote, "And I’m drinking a stiff margarita 🏝", Deanne Panday commented, "Mentally I am in Mexico too. You look stunning La Princesa". Several other celebrities commented on Shanaya's photos, including her father, Sanjay Kapor, Navya Nanda, Ananya Panday, Neelam Kothari, Khushi Kapoor, and Suhana Khan.

Shanaya shared a few more photos from the photoshoot. She wrote, "throwing shade isn't going to help you shine☀️⭐️🌈🌼💛 #throwbacktoshootdays📷 🐚" in the caption. Take a look at some more photos of Shanaya from the photoshoot.

Shanaya Kapoor poses in an all-white outfit

Shanaya Kapoor often shares photos while posing in different ensembles. She recently shared two photos via Instagram, in which she posed in a white outfit. From a bralette to a jacket, all Shanaya wore was white coloured clothes. She paired them with white comfortable bottoms. In the caption, she wrote, "It’s been a minute🌩🦢🤍🍦🤍". She posed on a back chair with her hair open. With minimum accessories, Shanaya carried a white bag as well.

Shanaya Kapoor wishes her brother with a heartfelt caption

Shanaya Kapoor wished her brother, Jahaan Kapoor, on his birthday with a collage and series of pictures. She penned a small note for Jahaan in the caption and called him her favourite. It read, "No one messes with my little brother, except me!😋❤️🥰 Happy birthday my fav🦖❤️". Shanaya also added a postscript in the caption and wrote, "swipe to see Jahaan getting fed up with me 🙄".

IMAGE: SHANAYA KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

