Shanaya Kapoor stuns In All-white, Fans Say 'your Charm Is Never Ending'; See Pic

On Thursday morning, actor Shanaya Kapoor stunned her Instagram family by sharing a slew of her latest photographs online with fans. The budding star can be seen surprising the fashion police in an all-white ensemble. Shanaya Kapoor’s latest Instagram post has created a massive buzz as fans rushed to compliment her elegant yet chic fashion choice.

Shanaya Kapoor stuns in all-whites

In the photographs, Shanaya has donned a white bralette which is topped with a matching crop denim jacket and comfy trousers. Seated on a black chair, the upcoming actor has accessorized her look with a statement purse and gold necklace, and earrings. Shanaya kept her look simple yet elegant with blushed cheeks and rosy lips. Sleek hair left open rounded off the new look of the star kid. Check out the photographs shared by Kapoor below:

After the photographs surfaced on the photo-sharing application, it did not only impressed fans but even celebs were seen complimenting her new look. Friends and star kids Navya Nanda and Suhana Khan dropped sweet comments in the comment section of the post. A fan said, “Your charm is never ending”, while another wrote, “You are absolutely gorgeous”. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting to Shanaya Kapoor’s latest Instagram post:

This comes just a day after the rookie actor celebrated her little brother Jahaan’s birthday. On the special occasion, Shanaya posted a photo collage of the brother-sister duo having a gala time together. Shanaya said, “No one messes with my little brother, except me! Happy birthday my fav Ps: swipe to see jahaan getting fed up with me”. Take a look at the post here:

Just a couple of months ago, Shanaya made her Bollywood debut official on Instagram, leaving her followers rejoiced. She said, “Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here’s to a great journey ahead with the @dcatalent family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahhh!!) this July”. Shanaya added, “can’t wait for you all to see what we’re up to! Stay tuned! #DCASquad”. The news was announced with a series of stunning photographs from her bikini photoshoot. Have a look at the announcement here:

(Image: Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram)

