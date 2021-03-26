Shanaya Kapoor Stuns In Pink Metal Mesh Outfit In BTS Video With 'dream Team'

On March 25, 2021, Shanaya Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle and treated her fans with a behind-the-scenes video from her latest photoshoot. In the BTS video, she can be seen donning a pink metal mesh dress. The video also sees her striking poses as Estudio KL’s I Like It Like That (In the Style of Bad Bunny & Cardi B) song plays in the background with the caption. As part of the caption, she called her style team her ‘dream team'.

Shanaya Kapoor drops BTS video from her latest photoshoot

In the BTS video, Shanaya can be seen flaunting her svelte body. She can be seen striking various poses by the swimming pool. She went for subtle makeup and wore matte nude lipstick. She kept her long hair open and looked into the camera confidently. As for the caption, she simply wrote, “’#BTS’ with @rohanshrestha @tanghavri @makeupbyriddhima @souravroy_1999. ‘#dreamteam’” with a loving face emoticon.

As soon as Shanaya Kapoor's photos were up on the internet, many of her fans rushed to compliment her and drop positive comments. Tanya Ghavri commented, “Music vibe”. Maheep Kapoor dropped several red hearts. A fan commented, “Wow just wow”. Another one wrote, “The girl with the long hair she has the prettiest smile. Look at the beauty in her eyes a glow that shines like the sunrise. Her smile opens up the cloudy skies her laughter delights butterflies the ocean greets her as she passes by. Her gorgeous face is something that I would die. You are most beautiful girl”. A user simply called her, “Gorgeous”. Another user wrote, “Superb” with a fire emoticon.

Shanaya, who is an active Instagram user, recently, shared several pictures featuring herself. In the first picture, she can be seen sporting a white faded coloured crop top and same coloured bra. In the second monochrome picture, she can be seen wearing a black embroidered brassiere top. The third one shows her wearing a reddish-pink metal mesh outfit. The pictures come from the same day when Shanaya dropped the BTS video. In the caption, Shanaya wrote, “Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here’s to a great journey ahead with the @dcatalent family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahhh!!) this July, can’t wait for you all to see what we’re up to! Stay tuned! ‘#DCASquad’”.

