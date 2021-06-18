Shanaya Kapoor Thanks 'personal Photographer & Editor' Khushi Kapoor For Stylish Captures

Shanaya Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor enjoy spending time together. The cousins often post pictures of their outings on their Instagram handles and find themselves dropping fashion tips for fans. Recently, Shanaya revealed that her cousin took and edited her pictures for her.

In the throwback Instagram post, Shanaya Kapoor appeared stylish as she rocked a white hoodie with a pair of black pants with a brown printed jacket. To add to the trendy look, she chose to accessorise with a Burberry bag and a pair of black sunglasses. Shanaya thanked Khushi in the caption for clicking and editing the pictures taken at Howard Street in San Francisco. She also mentioned that the pictures were taken in between one of their shopping trips.

Shanaya Kapoor credits Khushi Kapoor for taking and editing her pictures

Khushi Kapoor appreciated the credit given by her cousin. She wrote, "Ur personal photographer and editor always" and added a heart emoji. Shanaya's mother Maheep Kapoor added a heart emoji and The Statue Of Liberty emoji. Sahanaya's fans loved her outfit in the pictures. One fan called her a "slayer" while another called her their "queen". Many of her fans even thought that she looked hot. They dropped heart emojis and fire emojis for Shanaya. "This outfit made my day", wrote one of the fans. The post received more than 66,000 likes.

Both, Shanaya and Khushi are set to make their debuts in the film industry. Shanaya will be making her Bollywood debut through a major production house. She revealed the news in March, earlier this year. She has previously worked as an assistant director for Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She has also appeared in a popular Netflix reality TV show featuring her mother Maheep Kapoor and her friends Seema Khan, Neelam Soni and Bhavana Pandey. According to Sakshi Post, Khushi Kapoor may be making her debut in Tollywood. She would be launched by Vakeel Saab producer Dil Raju as Khushi Kapoor's father Boney Kapoor is friendly with the producer. She is currently studying in New York City at New York University.

Image: Khushi Kapoor's Instagram

