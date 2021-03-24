Shanaya Kapoor To Star Alongside Gurfateh Pirzada And Lakshya Lalwani In Her Debut Film

Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut. The title of her film has not been revealed yet. However, it is confirmed that Shanaya Kapoor's Bollywood debut film will not be Student of the Year 3. Take a look at who will be featuring in Shanaya's debut film.

Shanaya Kapoor to make her Bollywood debut

According to the reports of Bollywood Hungama, Shanaya Kapoor will be romancing actors Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya Lalwani in her debut film. The film will be produced by the makers who launched her cousin Janhvi Kapoor with Dhadak and her friend Ananya Panday with Student of The Year 2. The rom-com is said to be a love triangle and the shoot will begin in mid-2021. The release date has not been revealed yet and will be decided based on how long the shoot takes place.

Lakshya Lalwani is known for his roles in shows like Warrior High, Adhuri Kahaani Hamari, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Porus. He will be seen making his debut with Dostana 2 alongside Jhanvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan. Gurfateh Pirzada, on the other hand, is known for his role in films like Guilty starring Kiara Advani, I am so Alone and Friends in Law. Ananya had assisted director Sharan Sharma for the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl starring her sister Jahnvi Kapoor. She had made her screen debut for a few seconds in her mother Maheep Kapoor's Netflix series, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Student of the Year 3 is said to have a digital release on the OTT platform Netflix. Shanaya was considered for a role along with Alaya F in the movie. However, her mother Maheep did not want Shanaya Kapoor's Bollywood debut film to have a digital release. She wanted her daughter's first film to have a theatrical release. There is no confirmation as to whether Shanaya will be seen in SOTY 3, but the film will surely not be her debut one. Even though this will be her first time in films, Shanaya already has an immense fan following on social media and enjoys over 516k followers on Instagram. Her dance videos have made her extremely popular.

Promo Image source: Shanaya Kapoor/ Lakshya Lalwani fanpage/ Gurfateh Pirzada's Instagram