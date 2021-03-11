Shanaya Kapoor's Close-up Shot Gets Father Sanjay Kapoor's Attention; See Pic

Shanaya Kapoor took to Instagram to share a picture of herself on March 1, 2021, which she captioned by saying, “Fallin’ into your ocean eyes”. The shot of Shanaya was much appreciated by all her fans and followers who lauded her beauty and among them was Shanaya Kapoor's father. Sanjay Kapoor commented on the picture with the lovestruck emoji to which Shanaya Kapoor replied back with a couple of hearts. Even mom, Maheep Kapoor seemed to love the picture as she commented with a heart. The picture that Shanaya Kapoor posted sees her in an avatar that speaks of sensuality and grace.

Shanaya Kapoor's "ocean eyes" picture

In the picture that Shanaya Kapoor posted, she can be seen gazing intensely into the camera. Her eyes have been made the focus and she has reiterated by her caption. Shanaya Kapoor is posing with her hands mussing up her hair from the side as well as the top. Her long and wavy hair has been allowed to fall in messy waves around her. For makeup, her eyes are rimmed by a light shadowy brown shade while not being overpowering while her lips are coloured with a light nude shade keeping up with the aesthetic of the picture.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Shanaya Kapoor posted a sweet and heartfelt message for her mother. She wished her mother, Maheep Kapoor, on the occasion by calling her, her “support system, best friend, pillar”. She also said that she would always support her mother and back her up via her hashtag, “#igotyoubabe”. Shanaya commemorated the occasion by posting a couple of pictures and a video of herself with her mom through the years.

The first picture on Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram post was one that showed the mother-daughter duo twinning when Shanaya was a little girl. Both of them are wearing pink and as they are seated together and are flashing huge and happy smiles. The next picture is a message that was written by Maheep Kapoor for both her children it seems. The message read, “Have loads of fun my pumpkins. Loads of love, Mumma.” The final pic in the series shared by Shanaya Kapoor is a video of herself and her mom walking together hand in hand with the camera only picking up their enjoined hands.

