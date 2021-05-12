Shanaya Kapoor's Intimate Scenes Will Make Dad Sanjay Go 'Oh No', Says Maheep Kapoor

Maheep Kapoor, in a recent interview, opened about what her husband Sanjay Kapoor's reaction will be to their daughter Shanaya Kapoor's intimate scenes. Shanaya Kapoor is set to make her debut in Bollywood soon. Maheep Kapoor had confirmed the news of Shanaya's debut through her Instagram.

Sanjay Kapoor's reaction to Shanaya's intimate scenes

Maheep Kapoor, in an interview with Peeping Moon, revealed the reaction that Sanjay Kapoor would have to their daughter's intimate scenes. Maheep explained that Sanjay will be taken aback but won't hinder Shanaya's work. She said that on the inside, Sanjay would go 'Oh no' and wonder what was he watching, but will keep quiet and be professional about it.

Shanaya Kapoor's debut was not only confirmed by Maheep but also by the star kid on their respective Instagram handles. Shanaya has already worked as an assistant director for the biographical drama movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, the 2020 Netflix film. The movie featured her cousin Janhvi Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles. Shanaya has also made an appearance in the reality show Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives.

Shanaya Kapoor's wish for Maheep Kapoor on Mother's Day

Shanaya Kapoor took to her Instagram to wish her mother Maheep Kapoor on the occasion of Mother's Day. The upcoming actress shared a series of unseen and throwback pictures of herself and her mother Maheep. In her caption, she wrote that her mother was the coolest mum. Shanaya wrote, "She’s not a regular mom, she’s a cool mom.💘 Happy Mother’s Day to the coolest mumma everrr" as she shared the pictures.

Maheep Kapoor's Mother's Day post

Maheep Kapoor also took to her Instagram and dedicated a post to all the mothers on the occasion of Mother's Day. She shared a picture with her own mother and daughter Shanaya Kapoor. Through her post, she wished her mother and all the mothers a Happy Mother's Day Maheep wrote "A mother is a person who seeing there are only four pieces of pie for five people , promptly announces she never did care for pie .... Tenneva Jordan .... Happy Mother’s Day to all you incredible mom" as she shared the photo.

IMAGE: SHANAYA KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

