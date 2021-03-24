Shanaya Kapoor's Versace Bikini's Cost Will Leave You Astonished

Shanaya Kapoor stunned her Instagram family on Tuesday, March 23 by announcing her big Bollywood debut. While sharing the piece of good news, Shanaya opted to slay in a gorgeous bikini set. Now, we have stumbled upon the real cost of her mosaic print bikini and it will surely leave you astonished.

(Image Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram)

What is the cost of Shanaya Kapoor’s bikini set?

In the post shared by Shanaya, the star kid can be seen flaunting her gorgeous skin in a black and white bikini set that features shades of gold all over it. She opted to pair the set with a shrug while striking a pose for the camera. Shanaya Kapoor wore a Versace Boracco Mosaic print bikini which cost Rs. 40,500. On the other hand, the matching bottom is worth Rs. 36,300. In totality, the entire set can be estimated to be of a whopping Rs. 76,800 exclusive of taxes. The cost details of the ensemble are also shared on the official website of Versace. Here’s taking a quick look at it:

(Image Source: Versace official Website)

While sharing the news of her Bollywood debut, Shanaya explained that she woke up with a ‘most grateful heart’ to learn about her first Film. She said, “Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here’s to a great journey ahead with the @dcatalent family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahhh!!) this July”. Shanaya added, “can’t wait for you all to see what we’re up to! Stay tuned! #DCASquad”. The news was announced with a series of stunning photographs, of which one was from her bikini photoshoot. Here’s taking a quick look at the post shared by Shanaya Kapoor:

Malaika Arora welcomes Shanaya Kapoor

Even actor Malaika Arora was enticed by Shanaya’s photo and to congratulate the new Bollywood member, the Supermodel of the Year judge shared the same photo of Shanaya on her Instagram story. The visual was shared with a sweet message of having her on board in the showbiz world. Malaika wrote, “Welcome to the movies”. The sweet note ended with the actor calling Shanaya a ‘cutie’ with a couple of smiley emoticons. Check out Malaika Arora’s Instagram story below:

(Promo Image Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.