Shane Warne Dies At 52: Ranveer Singh & More Bollywood Celebrities Offer Condolences

Legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne has reportedly died of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand. As per a report from PTI, the leg-spinner breathed in last in Thailand as confirmed by his management to the Australian media. In a statement issued by his management, the cricketer was said to be found unresponsive in his villa.

Despite the efforts of the medical staff to revive him, Shane Warne died at the age of 52. He is survived by his three kids, Jackson, Summer and Brooke, as they have asked the fans and media to give them privacy during the grieving times. After the news broke out, several Bollywood actors like Ranveer Singh, Randeep Hooda and more took to social media to pay their tributes.

Bollywood mourns demise of Shane Warne

Actor Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram to share a monochrome picture of the late cricketer and simply captioned it with a broken heart emoji. Cricketer Harbhajan Singh's wife actor Geeta Basra also expressed her shock over his demise as she tweeted, ''In utter shock about hearing of Shane Warne’s passing! Very sad.. a man who truly lived life king size and a true legend to the game! Condolences to his family and friends.. RIP legend.. #shanewarne.''

Seasoned actor Urmila Matondkar also expressed her shock over the tragic news as she tweeted, ''Extremely shocking n saddening to hear about the untimely demise of #Cricket legend Shane Warne. Legendary Aussie leg spinner..he will be missed..! Rest in peace!! #ShaneWarne #Ashes #Australia''. Randeep Hooda gave Warne a heartfelt tribute by sharing his picture and writing, ''Rest in Peace Warnie 🙏🏽 #ShaneWarne #Legend.''

Special OPS actor Kay Kay Menon appeared to have been going through a hard time processing the unfortunate demise of Shane Warne as he tweeted, ''Shane Warne??? My Goodness!! RIP LEGEND!!'' while Boman Irani tweeted, ''A legend is no more. Gone too soon. Thank you Mr. Warne for the memories of your magic on the cricket field. #RIP #ShaneWarne''

More Bollywood celebrities like Sunny Deol, Diana Penty, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and more mourned the demise of Australian cricketer Shane Warne.

Still trying to grapple with the news of Shane Warne’s sudden demise. RIP Shane🙏



