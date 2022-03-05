Shane Warne No More: Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor & Others Mourn Demise Of Cricketer

Legendary Australian leg spinner, Shane Warne passed away on Friday at the age of 52. Reportedly, he died of a cardiac arrest. As per Australian media, he was found unresponsive in his villa and he could not be revived despite the efforts of the medical staff. Thereafter, Warne's management released a brief statement that the iconic cricketer passed away in Koh Samui, Thailand. His death came as a huge shock for his fans and followers all across the globe.

After the news of Shane Warne's demise came out, several prominent figures from the cricket and entertainment industry took to their social media handles and paid their tributes to the departed soul. Celebs like Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Randeep Hooda, and many others reacted to the shocking news. Joining the list is actor Ayushmann Khurrana who recently took to his Instagram handle and penned an emotional note remembering the late cricketer.

Ayushmann Khurrana mourns Shane Warne's demise

On Saturday, actor Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram handle and reacted to Shane Warne's sudden demise. Sharing the late Australian cricketer's picture, the Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui actor penned an emotional caption. Ayushmann wrote "Goodbye Warney! (broken heart emoticon) I emulated your action as a leg spinner of my school team and under-16 and the under-19 team of Panchkula district. Your loss is very personal. Rest in peace legend. (folded hands emoticon)."

Here take a look at his post-

Vikrant Massey pays heartfelt tribute to Shane Warne

On Saturday, actor Vikrant Massey took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of the late cricketer. The Haseen Dillruba actor wrote, "You take a piece of every 90’s kid with you Legend 💔✨RIP."

Here take a look-

Varun Dhawan reacts to the 'shocking' news

Actor Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram stories and expressed his grief. Varun wrote "COMPLETELY SHOCKED BY THIS NEWS HAVE SO MANY CHILDHOOD MEMORIES WATCHING THIS LEGEND.(folded hands emoticon)"

Here take a look-

Arjun Kapoor mourns the demise of the late cricketer

Mourning the sudden death of 'cricket legend', actor Arjun Kapoor shared a photo of Shane Warne with a broken heart emoji. Here take a look -

IMAGE:AYUSHMANN KHURRANA/FACEBOOK/AP