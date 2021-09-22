'Shang Chi', 'Rashmi Rocket' & More Upcoming Films To Release On OTT Platforms

Amid raging concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic, the entertainment realm has shifted to digital streaming giants like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus among others. The online streaming platforms have a starry lineup of various regional, Bollywood, international movies slated to release in the upcoming weeks. From Simu Liu's, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Taapsee Pannu's sports drama Rashmi Rocket to PM Narendra Modi's biopic release, here is a rundown of the upcoming movies to satiate your entertainment needs.

Latest films to hit OTT platforms

Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Marvel Cinematic Universe's first-ever Asian Superhero, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be premiere on Disney Plus on November 12. The movie features actors like Simu Liu, in the titular role, Awkwafina, Tony Leung Chiu‑wai and Fala Chen among others. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film comes as part of Phase Four of the MCU.

Rashmi Rocket

The Taapsee Pannu starrer sports drama is set to premiere on 15 October 2021 on ZEE5. Directed by Akarsh Khurana, the female-centric film sports flick also features Priyanshu Painyuli Supriya Pathak and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles.

PM Narendra Modi

The movie entails the journey of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, essayed by actor Vivek Oberoi. It is set to premiere on the online streaming site, MX Player on September 23. The makers revealed the movie's OTT release on the occasion of PM Modi's 71st birthday. The film also stars talented actors such as Boman Irani, Manoj Joshi, Barkha Sengupta, Zarina Wahab, Kishori Shahane, Aanjjan Srivastav among others.

Sunny

The Jayasurya starrer is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 23rd September 2021. The trailer of the actor's 100th flick, helmed by Ranjith Sankar, shows the eponymous character embarking on a tumultuous, emotionally draining ride as he tries to fill his emotional void.

The Starling

The American comedy-drama will be premiering on Netflix on September 24, 2021, and stars Melissa McCarthy, Chris O'Dowd, Timothy Olyphant, Daveed Diggs in pivotal roles. The Matt Harris directorial also had its world premiere at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival earlier this month.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @SHANGCHI/ @TAAPSEE)