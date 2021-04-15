Shankar Asked To 'immediately Stop 'Anniyan' Remake By Producer Ravichandran; Here's Why

Anniyan producer Aascar Ravichandran has asked director Shankar to immediately stop the Hindi remake as he has the rights to the much-acclaimed film. The producer penned a letter to the director giving him details about the film and how it is illegal to adapt a film without one’s permission. The letter was shared by entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala on his Twitter handle.

In the letter, Ravichandran says that he is utterly shocked to know that that the director is going to helm a Hindi film based on the movie Anniyan. He further added that he is the producer of the film and has the entire rights to it. He added, “I am the whole and sole owner of the rights of the storyline. Any such adaption or remaking or copying the main plot of the said movie, without my permission, is totally illegal”.

Ravichandran further reminded the director that it was because of him he was able to regain the ‘lost ground’ as he gave him the opportunity to direct Anniyan. The producer is very upset as he said, “it is a sorry state of affairs that you have conveniently forgotten the same and without even informing me, you have tried to reap the accolades of my successful movie Anniyan by associating yourself and the adaptation of Hindi version of the same”. He concluded by saying, "you are hereby advised to immediately stop proceeding any further on the same, due to the illegal copying of the storyline for which the entire rights are held by me. Please note that a legal notice follows this letter". Take a look at the post below.

#Anniyan Tamil Producer #AascarRavichandran asks Dir #Shankar to stop the Hindi remake as he has the rights.. pic.twitter.com/6h3WOGllH2 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 15, 2021

Netizens react

As soon as the post was shared online, fans were in full support of Ravichandran. Some of the users went on to laud the producer for the decision, while some were shocked at Shankar’s behaviour. One of the users wrote, “Shankar is in big trouble these days”. Another one wrote, “Harsh one. How can someone make a movie without getting the rights from the right person? What a shame to a celebrated director”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Harsh one. How can someone make a movie without getting the rights from the right person? What a shame to a celebrated director — Harish (@moovbuff) April 15, 2021

This is unacceptable from great director shankar if it's true — Vinay (@vinayaksavashe) April 15, 2021

What a reply! I'm in favour of the producer! Shankar is now a greedy director who's just focusing on either remakes or sequels. No one can match the level of Vikram ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥

It's my all time fav Tamil film and I hope the remake idea will be shelved as soon as possible. — ðŸŽ¯DEVI CAPITALðŸŽ¯ (@DevendersainiS) April 15, 2021

Shankar had recently taken to his Twitter handle to announce the news and wrote "In this moment, no one will be happier than me, bringing back the larger than life cinematic experience with Ranveer Singh in the official adaptation of cult blockbuster Anniyan". Some of the fans were amazed by the Anniyan remake, while many were also disappointed by the news given their love for the original film starring Vikram. Take a look at the post.

In this moment, no one will be happier than me, bringing back the larger than life cinematic experience with @RanveerOfficial in the official adaptation of cult blockbuster Anniyan.@jayantilalgada @PenMovies pic.twitter.com/KyFFTkWGSL — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) April 14, 2021

Image Source: Ranveer Singh Instagram