Shantanu Maheshwari Reflects On Career After 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Role

Shantanu Maheshwari is counted as one of the finest dancers from India who has represented the country at the international level with his crew Desi Hoppers. Emerging as the winner of the World of Dance 2015 Championship in Los Angeles is not the only achievement to his name as the young dancer proved his acting chops with small screen ventures like Girls on Top and Dil Dosti Dance.

While he had already gathered a considerable fan following among the young audience, Maheshwari only recently launched to stardom after giving a stellar performance as Afshaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi opposite Alia Bhatt. In a recent interview, the actor-dancer reflected on his career and the struggles of landing an opportunity to prove himself.

Shantanu Maheshwari on his career before 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the 31-year-old actor revealed how the industry was unaware of him and harboured several reservations over his ability as an actor. He further revealed that the scenario quickly changed after people saw his work and started offering him different roles. Talking about his career trajectory before Gangubai Kathiawadi, Maheshwari acknowledged every actor's desire to become a part of a 'good storytelling'.

Revealing that he was 'struggling', the actor quipped that he was offered roles that seldom materialised as he would get rejected at the last minute. Maheshwari also revealed that he has been replaced after getting selected and added, ''Films were a hard thing to get into''.

Although the path to success was not easy for the actor, he does not resent traversing through a difficult patch of his career as it led him to Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi. Reiterating the same, the actor quipped, ''I am happy those films didn’t happen''.

Earlier, the actor had taken to his social media to pen a long note for director Sanjay Leela Bhansali extending his gratitude for providing him to make his grand Bollywood debut. He wrote, ''Thank you sir for believing in me and giving me this huge opportunity to showcase myself to the world… Never imagined I would get a chance to be in your movie (sic)''.

''Your words - “Meri film ka hero hai bhai” gave me so much confidence to believe in me to pull your vision off… I will forever be grateful to you… (sic)'', he added.

(Image: @shantanu.maheshwari/Instagram)