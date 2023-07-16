Shanthi Priya Recalls Being Replaced In Sunny Deol Starrer Veerta: Was Supposed To Be...

Shanthi Priya was among the most popular South Indian actors in the 1990s. The actress who stopped working after late 90s, recently spoke about her experiences in the film industry. She revealed how she was replaced in Veerta after she was done filming for the film.

2 things you need to know

Shanthi Priya made her comeback in Suniel Shetty's web debut series, Dharavi Bank in 2022.

Veerta starred Sunny Deol, Jaya Pradha and Prosenjeet Chatterjee in lead roles.

'I was supposed to be opposite Prosenjeet Chatterjee'

In a recent interview with YouTube channel Bollywood Thikana, Shanthi Priya shared her experience of working in the film Veerta. Initially slated to play the female lead opposite Bengali actor Prosenjeet Chatterjee, she expressed her disappointment in the film's eventual outcome. The actress mentioned that certain scenes were changed, and her character's importance was diminished which was away from the original narrative she was promised.

Ultimately, she appeared only in one song and felt compelled to leave the project due to perceived "favoritism". "Sunny Deol was there Jaya Pradha was there, Bengali actor Prosenjeet Chatterjee was there and I was supposed to be opposite him," she said.

(Shanthi Priya was supposed to star opposite Prosenjeet Chatterjee in Veerta | Image: Shanti Priya/Instagram)

She added, "But then, certain scenes were changed and the importance was going somewhere else. The story was different from what was narrated to me. What I was told about my character, that was not there, so I said bye."

Shanthi Priya wanted to do the Sridevi-starrer Chandni

Reflecting on her passion for acting, Shanthi Priya shared her desire to be a part of timeless Bollywood classics like Chandni (1989), a film she admired for the legendary Sridevi's performance. She also expressed her fondness for veteran actress Vyjayanthimala and the movie Amrapali (1966). Despite past setbacks, the actress stated that she was optimistic about her comeback in Dharavi Bank and believes her work will speak for itself.